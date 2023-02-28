F 2.28.23 Renee Hill.jpg
Buy Now

FLORENCE — Susan Renee Hill, 56, of Florence, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023. The funeral service will be today, February 28th, at 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights with Bro. Larry Burbank officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you