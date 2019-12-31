RUSSELLVILLE — Renee Suzette Mahar, 62, of Russellville, AL, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Born on November 15, 1957, to Leon John Mahar and Marion Elizabeth Mahar, she was raised in Livonia, NY and attended Livonia Central High School.
Renee was a loving Mother of four and a Grandmother of eight. She was loved by so many and enjoyed laughing most of all. Renee pursued many passions throughout her life, but the one constant was her love for animals.
She is survived by three sons, Justin, Nate, and Matthew; and a daughter, Traci and their families.
Visitation will be held on January 4, 2020, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Siloam Baptist Church. Memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at the church. Akins Funeral Home assisted the family.
