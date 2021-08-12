WATERLOO — Ressie Jean Gilchrist, 89, of Waterloo, AL passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Funeral services will private. She will be buried at Murphy’s Chapel Cemetery with Brother Larry Burbank will officiating.
Mrs. Gilchrist was a member of Piney Grove Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and Christian. Ressie will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gilchrist; parents, Homer and Elsie Winborn; brothers, Orlan, Ray, Mack and James Winborn; sisters, Clara Dee Daniels and Annie Ruth Winborn.
Ressie is survived by her sons, Steven Gilchrist (the late Betty Gilchrist) and Roger Gilchrist; grandson, Kenny Gilchrist; sister, Jeanette Benson; host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Karen Sharp for her loving care and support.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
