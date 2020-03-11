FLORENCE — Ret. U.S. Army Col. Joseph Methvin, 84, formerly of Germantown, Tennessee, died March 7, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo with full military honors. He was the husband of Alice Methvin.

