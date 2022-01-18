FLORENCE — Reuben Leo Hamby, 87, of Florence, passed away January 17, 2022 at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was a member of Rhodesville United Methodist Church. Mr. Hamby loved people, fishing, and motorcycles. He was a Jack of all trades and always willing to help others.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. in Rhodesville UMC Cemetery with Larry Burbank officiating. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Mr. Hamby was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Sylva Hamby; first wife, Idell Hamby; and daughter, Cathy Hamby.
He is survived by his wife, Gerlean Hamby; daughter, Karen Blue of Oregon; brother, Calvin Hamby of Florence; and grandchildren, Brook and Ryan Blue of Oregon.
