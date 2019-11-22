LEIGHTON — Rev. Bill Cotton passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the age of 86. He was a member of Old Town Creek Baptist Church and a Navy veteran. Bill was a man of few words when it came to his family and friends. But when it came to serving his Lord, the words flowed, touching the lives of many as he pastored at many churches for over 50 years of his life. Bill was retired from Ford Motor Company after 25 years. He then followed in his father’s footsteps and started Cotton Construction.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 63 years, Wilma Cotton; his sons, Monty Cotton (Delores) and Lance Cotton; and one granddaughter, Monica Cotton, who always made his eyes light up and a smile come to his face when she entered the room. He was preceded in death by his parents, Byron and Rebecca Cotton, and sister, Betty Jean Myers.
His visitation will be at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, today, November 22, from 11:00 to 1:00 with the funeral service to follow in the funeral home chapel. Bro. Brandon Kerby, Bro. Neal Carter and Bro. Jim Fiscus will officiate. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Cameron Isbell, Dale Cantrell, Doug Kimbrough, Ben McLemore and Lendon Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Aaron Mayfield, Tom Pennington and Jimmy Arnold.
