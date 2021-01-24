FLORENCE — Rev. Billy Reding, a faithful servant of the Lord Jesus Christ, entered this world on February 1, 1937 and went on to Heaven’s glory on January 21, 2021 at the age of 83. Rev. Reding was born and raised in Courtland, AL where he graduated from Hazelwood High School. He became a United Methodist Pastor and served many churches all across north Alabama. There is no telling how many lives he touched through his preaching, singing, and Pastoral care. Rev. Reding was beloved by many United Methodist Pastors and members and his presence will be missed.
Rev. Reding also had a large, wonderful family whom he loved. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Betty Jean Reding; his parents, Claudy and Eunice Reding; and brothers and sisters, William Stanley Reding, Francis Lenay Reding, and Martin Kevin Reding (Mark).
Billy is survived by his three sons, Jim Reding (Paula), Steve Reding (Pam) and Barry Reding (Michelle); grandchildren, Wes Reding (Jennifer), Jessy Reding, April Vaden (Will), Stephanie Stern (Brian), Chris Reding, Josh Reding, Bryant Reding, Justin Blanchard, and Heath Blanchard; four great-grandchildren, Chris and Madison Vaden, and Tyler and Darby Reding; sister, Carolyn Pennington; nieces and nephews, Mike Sharpton, Vickie Wenke, Rhonda Hughes, and Connie Watkins; and dear friend, Sarah McDaniel.
We will celebrate Rev. Reding’s life with a graveside service on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens with Rev. Charles Bolin and his son, Rev. Steve Reding, officiating. Services are entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home, Florence.
Pallbearers will be his Grandsons and Honorary Pallbearers will be his fellow United Methodist Preachers.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Brian Cole, Dr. Lyman Mitchell, Renaissance Senior Living, Good Samaritan Hospice, and all those who cared for him at NAMC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Renaissance Senior Living of Florence, Garden Club fund.
