TOWN CREEK — Rev. Bryce Lipscomb, 57, died January 14, 2022. Funeral will be Friday at 12 p.m. at Mt. Zion MB Church with burial in Warren Cemetery. Public viewing will be held today from 10 to 5 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. A gathering of family and friends will held today from 5 to 7 at First MB Church in Town Creek.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.