Rev. Charles E. “Chuck” Canterbury, Jr., age 75, passed away March 27, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital. Walk thru visitation will be at Liberty United Methodist Church, Moulton AL, on Friday, April 2, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. The funeral will be at St. James United Methodist Church, Florence AL, on Saturday, April 3, at 2 p.m. The family respectfully request that you abide by the Covid protocol of wearing mask and social distancing.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. Canterbury, Sr. and Florence Woodall Canterbury.
Chuck graduated Coffee High School, class of 1964. He was No. 77 on the Coffee High School football team.He graduated Florence State College, now the University of North Alabama, after serving in the U.S. Air Force as a medic in Vietnam. He graduated from Memphis Theological Seminary.
He answered the call to ministry and had been serving in the United Methodist Church since 1989. Starting at Canaan/Rhodesville, he continued to Central UMC (Decatur), Oxford First, Piedmont First, St. Andrews (Cullman) and St. James (Florence) where he retired from full-time ministry. Since retiring he had been serving Liberty UMC, Moulton.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Fleming Canterbury, and daughters, Kimberly Ann Canterbury and Kelly Canterbury Ziegenbein and son-in-law, Adam Ziegenbein; special cousin, Robbie Hudgeons, and his special friend, his German Shepherd, Della.
The family would like to express appreciation to the Hartselle Fire Department and the EMT’s, Air Evac Lifeteam, and all the medical staff at Huntsville Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Liberty United Methodist Church or the American Heart Association.
