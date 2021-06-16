MUSCLE SHOALS — Rev. Dr. Palmer Joe Whitt, 89, died June 14, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Skelton Funeral Home in Reform, AL. Burial with military honors will follow in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home. His full obituary can be viewed on our website at www.skeltonfuneralhome.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.