MUSCLE SHOALS — Rev. Dr. Palmer Joe Whitt, 89, died June 14, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Skelton Funeral Home in Reform, AL. Burial with military honors will follow in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home. His full obituary can be viewed on our website at www.skeltonfuneralhome.com.
