KILLEN — Rev. Dr. Rufus Slack, Jr., 76 of Killen passed Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, June 6, 2022, 6 - 8:00 p.m., Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, AL. Funeral service for Rev. Dr. Slack will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022 at First Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield, AL. Rev. Jeffrey Braxton, Pastor Rev. Dr. Jothan White, Eulogist. Burial in Butler Cemetery, Elgin, AL. The body will be placed in the church at 10:00 a.m. The public viewing will be Friday, 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.
Commented