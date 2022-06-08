MUSCLE SHOALS
Rev. Frank Goodman, 80, died June 3, 2022. Public viewing will be Thursday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with burial in Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia.
