TOWN CREEK — Rev. James Alton Anderton, 89, died March 3, 2023. Visitation Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home with burial in Hardshell Cemetery in Town Creek. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

