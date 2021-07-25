SALTILLO, MISSISSIPPI — Rev. James Hayden Taylor, 81, died July 24, 2021. Funeral services are 2 p.m. Monday at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka. Interment to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery with military honors. Visitation is noon until 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.