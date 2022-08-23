SHEFFIELD — John Lewis Hayes, 79, died August 20, 2022. Funeral will be Thursday at noon at Brown Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Sheffield, burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. Public viewing will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

