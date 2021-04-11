MUSCLE SHOALS — Rev. Leroy Qualls, Jr., 62, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Visitation will be held Monday, from noon until 8 p.m., at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, at noon, at Oakwood Cemetery. Trinity Memorial Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

