FLORENCE
Reverend Paul Edward Moore of Florence, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama at the age of seventy-seven (77). After a brief decline in his health, Paul passed peacefully with his children, Roslyn, Lori, Christopher, and Margaret, by his side.
Reverend Paul Moore was born on October 10, 1942 in Athens, Alabama. Paul was the only son of Reverend Franklin Moore and Margaret Mathews Moore. Paul was the apple of his mother’s eye, and she ensured that he was provided with an enriching childhood full of exciting experiences. Reverend Paul Moore was a proud Class of 1959 graduate of Trinity High School in Athens, Alabama and went on to attend Morehouse College and Alabama A&M University. After college, Paul enlisted in the United States Army in July 1961 and served until he was honorably discharged in September 1965.
Reverend Moore confessed his life to Christ at an early age at Trinity Congregational United Church of Christ in Athens, AL. One of the true highlights and joys of his Christian journey, was when Reverend Paul Moore was installed as the presiding pastor of Trinity Congregational United Church of Christ in April 1995. He served in this position until his retirement in March 2000.
Paul married Leona Kyser and from this union, three children were born, Roslyn, Christopher, and Margaret, in addition to his daughter, Lori. Paul worked for Reynolds/Wise Metals, Sheffield, AL and retired after more than thirty-one (31) years of service. Paul was a member of the New Florence No. 583 Masonic Lodge, as well as, a member of The Tophatters Social Club, Florence, Alabama.
Reverend Paul Moore was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children: Roslyn Moore Evans, Tuscaloosa, AL; Lori (Michael) Shingleton, Madison, AL; Christopher Paul Moore, Florence, AL; and Drs. Margaret (Corey) Moore Jones, Valley Grande, AL. He was affectionately and lovingly known as “GrandDude” to his four grandsons: Aaron Shingleton, Jayden Shingleton, Parker Evans, and Wells Jones. He is survived by one sister, Dr. Marvelene Moore, Knoxville, TN, a devoted cousin, James W. Moore, Sr., Franklin, TN, and a host of loving family members and friends. Special Family Acknowledgment: Mr. Floyd Ruffin, Jr., Tuscaloosa, AL. Rest in peace, Reverend Paul Moore, in knowing your work here on earth is done.
Visitation is Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Peoples Funeral Home of North Alabama, Inc., 12060 Hwy 31 South, Athens, Alabama. Homegoing graveside services will be held at Thatch-Mann Cemetery in Athens, Alabama on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.
