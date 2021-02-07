FLORENCE — Rev. Richard Lee Wright, 66 of Florence, AL, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021. He was the pastor of Jones Chapel Freewill Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021 from 4-7:00 p.m. at Jones Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. The funeral service will be Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Allen Jones officiating. Burial will be where his ministry began in Mt Olive Cemetery, Waterloo, AL. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Richard and Pauline Betty Wright; sister, Betty Marie Butler.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Sharon Wright; sons, Bobby Wright (Heather) and Phillip Wright (Virginia); brothers, James, E. Wright (Nita), Larry E. Wright (Beverley) and Donald R. Wright (Holly).
Pallbearers will be Matthew Newbern, Gary Newbern, Roger Jones, Darriel Mitchell and Justin Benson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation at www.donate.cerebralpalsyfoundation.org.
You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
