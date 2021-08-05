TUSCUMBIA — Rev. William Alton Parris, 98, died August 3, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 12 to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Tuscumbia with the funeral immediately following in the church sanctuary. Burial will be in Midway United Methodist Church Cemetery, Wedowee, AL. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

