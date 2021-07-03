MUSCLE SHOALS — Rev. William Mack Smith died June 30, 2021. Public viewing is noon to 8 p.m. Monday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home with visitation with family from 6 to 8 p.m. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Tuesday in Bethel Colbert Cemetery, Leighton, with Rev. Wesley Thompson officiating.

