MUSCLE SHOALS — Reverend William “Willie Mack” Smith aka “Smitty”, 71, passed away Wednesday, June 30.
Visitation with the family will be Monday, July 5, from 6-8 p.m., at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home- Muscle Shoals. Graveside service will be at, 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Bethel Colbert Cemetery- Leighton.
Smitty leaves to celebrate his memory, his Queen of 52 years, Margaret Smith; two children, Angela Durden and Tyrell Smith, both of Bowling Green, KY; four grandchildren, Breyuana Smith of Roswell, GA, Tevin Smith and Jezznei Smith, both of Bowling Green, KY, and Delnisha Durden of Lawrenceville, GA; sister, Lisa Sanders; three special aunts, Bertha Gadd of Sheffield, AL, Rosa Nell Smith of Muscle Shoals, AL, and Helen (Collins) Walker of Akron, OH; loving in-laws, Rev. Charlie and Delia Burgess of Leighton, AL, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Willie Glenn Smith; sister, Mary Delois (Robert) Tony; and brother, Druey (Audrey) Rudolph.
Commented