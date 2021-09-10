TUSCUMBIA — Reverend Clinton Busler, age 87, of Tuscumbia, Alabama passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
Born September 8, 1934 in Florence, Alabama to John and Maudie Logan Busler, he graduated from Coffee High School, Florence State College and Emory University with a Master of Divinity Degree. Clint also served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War Era, aboard the U.S.S Preserver.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Busler; sons, Joel Busler (Linda), Kevin Busler (Nicole); daughters, Karen Caperton (Damion), Sharon Bevis (Larry), Alison Pierce; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.
He was a United Methodist Minister from 1964 to 1999. After retirements he served as Associate Minister at Russellville First United Methodist Church until the time of his death.
Due to Covid-19, there will be a private graveside service at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Russellville First United Methodist Church Building Fund.
Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville is assisting the family.
Commented