IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Rex Alexandar Rhodes of Iron City, Tennessee, was born on June 27, 1924, and died on August 7, 2022. Rex was born to Carl and Maude Rhodes, the youngest of three siblings: Carl Fredrick, Faylah Dee, and James Doyle. Rex attended the Iron City Baptist Church and the elementary school in Iron City and often related his childhood to that of “Tom Sawyer,” telling stories about fishing, hunting, swimming, and camping with his friends. He attended Loretto High School, where he played football.
Rex enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on May 7, 1943. His was in the only regiment in his division to invade Iwo Jima. As his regiment tried to capture the airfield, he was wounded with bullet that ran from his lower left arm, up through his elbow, and out through his upper arm, leaving him with a permanent disability. He was shipped to Oakland, California and spent the rest of his time in service in hospitals there and at Memphis, TN. He received an honorable discharge on December 21, 1945.
On November 9, 1946, he married Cecile Virginia Rhodes of Leoma, Tennessee, and they raised their family in his beloved Iron City. He spent most of his working life at TVA in Sheffield, AL, and retired from there to raise cattle, garden, fish, and hunt.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; his daughter, Andrea; his parents, Carl and Maude Rhodes; his brothers, Fred and Doyle; and his sister and best friend, Faylah.
He is survived by two daughters, Jenny Brown (Arnold), Carla Gregg (Woodfin); two granddaughters, Christy Sattar (Rusty), and Sara Brown; one great-granddaughter, Emma Sattar; one nephew, Gary Looney (Fay); nieces, Sherry Peters, and Vicki Gallien (Tom); and numerous grand nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved as his own.
After having seen much of the world during the war, he claimed that he never wanted to leave his home again, and barring trips to the doctor or hospitals, and an extended time at the end of his life with his daughter, Jenny, in Leoma, TN, he never did. He was greatly loved by his family and friends, and he will be missed.
A graveside service was held for Mr. Rhodes at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Restview Cemetery with Anthony Potts officiating. Burial followed in Restview Cemetery.
