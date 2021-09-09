PHIL CAMPBELL
Rex Chronister was born on July 17, 1943, to the late Lucille Chronister. On September 6, 2021, while sleeping peacefully, God sent an angel from heaven to escort him to his eternal resting place. Visitation will be Friday, September 10, from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Terry Sartin officiating.
Rex was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Chronister, and daughter-in-law, Mary Bradley.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 54 years, Joyce Chronister of Phil Campbell; son, Dennis Chronister, of Corinth, MS; two daughters, Linda Walls (Anthony) of Iuka, MS and Tracie Borden (Lucas) of Russellville; five grandchildren, Tiffany Spain, Tina Chronister and CeCe Aday, all of Russellville, and Jessica Selmon (Nathan) and Melissa Morrison (Chris), both of Corinth, MS. Rex had 25 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
