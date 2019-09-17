VINA — Rex Eugene Edwards, 77, died September 15, 2019. Services will be today at 2 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church with burial in Ebenezer Cemetery. The body will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Deaton Funeral Home is directing.
VINA — Rex Eugene Edwards, 77, died September 15, 2019. Services will be today at 2 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church with burial in Ebenezer Cemetery. The body will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Deaton Funeral Home is directing.
Commented