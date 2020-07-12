CUMBERLAND CITY, TENN. — Rex Frazier, 98, died July 9, 2020. Visitation is 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. service time Sunday at Shackelford Funeral Directors chapel, Waynesboro. Burial to follow in Skelton Cemetery, Waynesboro. He was the husband of the late Annie Gertrude Whitehead Frazier.