FLORENCE — Rex Stephen Hall passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023, surrounded by his beloved family.
Rex was born on January 26th, 1948, the third of five sons born to Harold and Alice Gowder Hall. He was a graduate of Central High School and spent over fifty years as a hairstylist and businessman in the Shoals.
In 1984, Rex met his wife Diane Lewey Hall, and they were married the same year. Over the next 39 years of marriage, they stood firm on a solid foundation of love, laughter, kindness, compassion, and respect.
Rex loved his family above all else. He was a kind, caring father to his four children. In him, they had an unshakeable mentor, confidante, joker and friend, who was always there to give welcomed advice and offer a shoulder to lean on. Rex doted on his eleven grandchildren and great-grandson. He played an active role in their lives and loved to spend every minute possible with them. He was always quick to support them in their many activities, interests, and everything in their lives. His love for his nieces and nephews was ever present. Rex’s family loves him deeply.
Rex’s prolific career as a hairstylist and business owner allowed him to do what he did best, interact with people he genuinely cared for and build long lasting bonds that transcended the traditional customer service relationship.
Rex was a man of great faith, and had an intense love for music, and was always willing to share those passions with anyone he encountered. Music and God were woven into the fabric of Rex, and he wore them proudly.
Rex’s memory will live on through his wife, Diane, his daughter, Vanessa (Drew) McIntyre, his sons, Matt Hall and Michael (Lucy) Hill, and his daughter, Staci (Robin) Philips; his grandchildren, Matti Grace and Tanner McIntyre, Abby (Eli) White, Zane and Lela Hall, Logan, Ashlyn, and Dylan Hill, Zach, Nick (Lindsey) and Anna Phillips, as well as his great-grandson, Liam White.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Hall, mother, Alice Hall, brother Ralph Hall, brother Bruce Hall, and nephew Alan Hall.
The family wishes to invite you to a Memorial Celebration of Rex’s life at Crosspoint Church of Christ on Saturday, January 14th at 3:00 p.m.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
