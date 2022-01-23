FLORENCE — Rheata Faye McCrory Mansell, 88, died January 20, 2022. There will be no visitation. Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Greenview Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.