FLORENCE — Rheata Faye McCrory Mansell, 88, of Florence, passed away January 20, 2022 at her residence after an extended illness. She was a member of Mars Hill Church of Christ, and retired from the United States Postal Service.
There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Park with Chris Moran and Jerry Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Mansell was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Mansell; parents, Paul McCrory, Sr. and Mabel Kephart McCrory; and brothers, Paul McCrory, Jr. and Norman McCrory.
She is survived by her sons, Tommy Mansell (Karen) and John Mansell (Beth); daughters, Cheryl Medley (Randy) and Mary Pounders; grandchildren, Amy Pope (Daniel), Lee Medley (Magen), Kristin Long (Ty), Luke Mansell (Lauren), Will Mansell, Ben Mansell, and Sam Mansell; and great-grandchildren, Sam, Madelyn, and Jack Medley, Elizabeth Long, Catherine Long, Hadley Mansell, Ensley Mansell, Liam Mansell, and Charlee and Cece Pope.
Pallbearers will be Lee Medley, Will Mansell, Sam Mansell, Daniel Pope, Luke Mansell, Ben Mansell, and Ty Long.
