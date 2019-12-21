TUSCUMBIA — Rheba Driver Nesbitt, 99, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Her visitation will be Saturday, December 21, from noon - 1:30 p.m., in the parlor of First Baptist Church, Tuscumbia. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m., at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia, with Barrett Long and Rudy Guess officiating.
Mrs. Nesbitt was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, Tuscumbia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cliney Cecil Nesbitt; daughter, Martha Ann Nesbitt; sisters, Sue Driver Moore and Virginia Driver; brother, Jimmy Driver; parents, Jessie Eubanks and Bessie Thomason Driver; and sister-in-law, Alene Nesbitt Green.
Rheba is survived by her children, Roger and Becky Nesbitt Fuller and Bobby and Patsy Patton Nesbitt; grandson, Chris and Starr McCollum; great-grandchildren Cale and Ellah McCollum; and caretakers, Jeanniebeth Nesbitt, Carol Nesbitt South, Letha Johnson, and Barbara Gray.
Pallbearers will be Cale McCollum, Chris McCollum, Randy Simpson, George Carpenter, Jack Staples, and Doug Kirkland. Honorary pallbearers are Doug McDonald and Bobby Knight.
Special thanks go to David and Nancy Bonfield, for their many acts of kindness through the years. Thanks, also, to the nurses on the back hall at Cottage of the Shoals, and to special neighbor, Toggie Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Tuscumbia, or First United Methodist Church, Tuscumbia.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com
