FLORENCE
Rheda Faye Tidwell , age 66 of Florence, AL passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center. She was a native of Lauderdale County, AL, a homemaker, and of the Baptist faith.
Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., Kevin Cheatham will be officiating. Burial will follow in Hollis Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are her daughter, Misty Kindle (Charles)Florence, AL; grandchildren, Allie McCurry (Ryan), Lauren Kelly (Carson), Morgan Jackson (Chase), Stella Tidwell, andKaitlin Kindle; great grandchildren, Kenzleigh and Faithleigh McCurry, Maverick and Willow Jackson, and Landrie Kelly; brother, Jeff Richardson Killen, AL; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ada Richardson (Jr); father, Zeldon Woodham (Rosemary); husband, Rex Tidwell; son, Tate Tidwell; brothers, Mark, Joey, Michael Woodham; and sisters, Ann Lenz and Debbie Woodham.
