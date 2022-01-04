LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Rhonda Annelle Cathey, 58, died December 29, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel wtih burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was of the Methodist faith.

