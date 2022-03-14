DOUBLE SPRINGS — Rhonda Lou Bailey, 61, died March 11, 2022. Private Service to be held.

Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.