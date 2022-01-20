CHEROKEE — Rhonda Burleson McCaig, 58, died January 16, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 1-2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Iuka. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.

