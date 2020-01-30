WATERLOO — Rhonda C. Jones age 55, of Waterloo, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, following a two-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Visitation will be today January 30, 2020 at Jones Freewill Baptist Church from 1:00 to 7:00 P.M. Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. in the church with husband, Jack Allen Jones, Bro. Danny Williams, Pastor Barry Kelly, Bro. Richard Wright, Jose Correa, from Puerto Rico officiating.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruel and Vina Carpenter; daughter, Shana Jones Peters; grandson, Jonathan “JT” Terry Harrison.
She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Jack Allen Jones; daughter, Krystal Harrison (Mark); son, SFC Allen Christopher Jones (Kristi); brother, Ruel (Dee) Carpenter II (Nichole); and grandchildren, CJ, Alex, Nikki, Kori Ann, Bryant, Bentley, Dylan, Jaycee and Jackson.
Rhonda loved Alabama football, family and her grandbabies.
Special thanks to Cancer Center of America in Newnan, Georgia.
