HUNTSVILLE — Rhonda Clemmons Patterson, 64, died August 5, 2022. Visitation will be today from 2 to 3 p.m. at Experience Church in Florence with service starting at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Lone Cedar Cemetery. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.