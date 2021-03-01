IUKA, MS — Rhonda Crunk, 64, died Friday, February 26, 2021. A graveside service will be held March 1, 2021, at 12:30 p.m., at Carpenter Cemetery. She loved gospel music, working as an RN helping others, and vacation at Fort Walton Beach. Ludlam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

