HODGES

Rhonda Pickle, 49, died November 30, 2020. Memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.