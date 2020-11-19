MONTGOMERY — Ricardo Renard Hogan, 58, formerly of Florence, died November 16, 2020. Public viewing is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Friday in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence.

