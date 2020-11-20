MONTGOMERY — Ricardo Renard Hogan was born September 18, 1961 to Nell Iteria Paige Hogan and the late Frank Edward Hogan. He transitioned to his heavenly home November 16, 2020.
He confessed Christ at First Baptist Church in Tuscumbia at an early age. After moving to Florence, AL, Ricardo attended Tennessee Valley Community Church.
Ricardo excelled in academics and graduated from Bradshaw High School in the class 1979. He received numerous scholarships and continued his studies at Alabama A&M University in Huntsville, AL in Business Administration. Never one to shy away from work, Ricardo had numerous jobs. He interned with Tennessee Valley Authority, Assistant Manager at New Orleans Fried Chicken, Server at Dale’s Steakhouse and an Associate at TJ Maxx. After moving to Montgomery, Ricardo finished his career with a job he loved in the Montgomery Public School System. He excelled as a ParaProfessional at Park Crossing High School where he was lovingly known to many of the students as “Granddaddy”.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Edward Hogan; sister, Cherilyn Hogan; grandparents, Thomas and Marie Paige and Frank and May Ella Hogan.
Ricardo leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Nell Paige Hogan; brother, Cedric (Audrey) Hogan; sister, Kimberly Hogan; uncles, Thomas (Claire) Paige and Arthur (Bo) Hogan; faithful aunt and caretaker, Thomasette Salter; nephew, Michael Hogan; niece, Katyra Hogan; and great-nephew, Dayton Sledge; special friend, Suzanne Loveday; devoted friend, Kevin Dacus; and a devoted co-worker, Monette Gilbert. He also leaves a host of close-knit cousins, relatives and friends too numerous to name.
Graveside service for Mr. Hogan will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, in Tri-Cities Memorial Garden, Florence, AL, with Rev. Trevor Crenshaw officiating. The public viewing will be 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence.
Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.
