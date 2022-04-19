TUSCUMBIA — Richard A. Coates, 93, died April 17, 2022. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Grow Your Notes With Seed Paper
- Global finance meeting focuses on war-driven food insecurity
- UK's Boris Johnson faces wrath of lawmakers over partygate
- World shares mixed on worries over rate hikes, inflation
- Judge: Georgia voters can challenge Greene's reelection run
- Cheers, fear as judge strikes down U.S. transit mask mandate
- Lotteries for April 19
- Sports on TV, radio: April 19, 2022
Most Read
Articles
- Hilton developers work on funding plan
- Caddell takes over as Waterloo mayor
- Capital murder trial set for Oct. 17
- Ivey signs Risner Act into law
- Police probe self-inflicted shooting near Deshler High
- Arrest made in shooting, stabbing
- City separates treasurer, CFO positions
- The Killen Farmers Market is now open through September
- New Extension coordinator ready to wear many hats
- Judge sentences convicted murderer to life
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Saturday's prep roundup: Tigers rebound to get better of Warriors (1)
- School choice a plus for charter schools (1)
- Bill would divert local taxes to ag center (1)
- McBride fifth grader brought loaded gun to school (1)
- USS Alabama getting new deck after more than 8 decades (1)
- Landfill operator claims business partner beat him with a baseball bat (1)
- Jokers license revoked after 2nd fatal shooting (1)
- Figure skater to cycle the Trace in cancer fundraiser (1)
- Hilton developers work on funding plan (1)
- Ag center is a huge boondoggle (1)
- TVA implodes remnants of Colbert Fossil Plant powerhouse (1)
Commented