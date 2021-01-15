FOLEY — Richard A. Maggerise Sr., 80 years old, formerly of Russellville, AL, passed away January 11, 2021 at South Baldwin Medical Center in Foley, AL.
There will be a private family only service.
Richard was a member of First Baptist Church of Gulf Shores.
He was born September 15, 1940 to Samuel and Evelyn Maggerise.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Maggerise and Evelyn Dhesmore Thiebault; one sister, Sharron Mcloud; and brother-in-law, Wallace Cummings.
Richard is survived by his wife of 62 years, Freda Cummings Maggerise; three sons, Richard Maggerise Jr (Connie), Bob Maggerise (Jeanne), and Ronnie Maggerise (Amanda); his siblings, Jeannie Huges, Linda Maggerise, Judy Maggerise, Samuel Maggerise, Doug Tiebault, and Annette Tiebault; seven grandchildren, Robin Mears (Patrick), Richard Maggerise (MaRanda), Alexis Maggerise, Zachary Sockwell, Randall Magerise, Hunter Shriver, and Josh Maggerise; and seven great-grandchildren, Alexander Crowe, Bradley Crowe, Connor Crowe, Jasie Sockwell, Easton Maggerise, RyLee Mears, and Camden Maggerise.
He was a resident of Foley, AL for the past 20 years, he was a simple man who loved the Lord and his family. He enjoyed fishing whether it was freshwater or saltwater; gardening and spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his great-great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling and spending every minute with the love of his life, Freda.
Pallbearers will be Richard Maggerise III, Patrick Mears, Zachary Sockwell, Alexander Crowe, Bradley Crowe, and Connor Crowe.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented