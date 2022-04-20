TUSCUMBIA — Richard A. “Pap” Coates, 93, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022. A graveside service will be held today, April 20, at Colbert Memorial Gardens, beginning at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Rudy Guess officiating.
Pap attended First United Methodist Church, Tuscumbia. He was a retired military veteran, having served honorably in the Army during the Korean War, in the US Navy, and the National Guard. Pap was a member of the Tuscumbia City Council and was a Helen Keller Hospital volunteer. He retired from TVA after thirty-five years as a personnel director. He was also a minor league pro baseball player. He was preceded in death by his son, Craig Douglas Coates.
Pap is survived by his wife of seventy-one years, Betty Couch Coates; children, Steve Coates and Keith Coates (Regina); daughter-in-law, Denietsia Coates; grandchildren, Chris Coates (Jessie), Ty Coates (Whitney), Chance Coates (Brittney), Bryant Coates, Stephenie Wilson, Hannah Coates, Keri Jaudon, and Erin Dyer (James); and great-grandchildren, Kameran Wilson, Kiersten Wilson, Caroline Coates, Carter Coates, Kipton Coates, Hendrix Coates, Liam Lee, Sarah Dyer, Trevor Dyer, and a baby girl on her way in September.
Pallbearers will be Chris Coates, Ty Coates, Chance Coates, Bryant Coates, Gary Carmack, Steve Mills, Jim Roberts, and Jason Lee. Paul Irvin, Tommy Rogers, Dennis Carmack, Duane Keener, Roger Fuller, Jerry Wilbanks, and Kenny Jones will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Tuscumbia.
