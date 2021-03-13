GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Richard Aaron Haney, 69, died March 11, 2021. Services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Walker Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay. He will lie in state Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Old Union Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.