GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Richard Aaron Haney, 69, died March 11, 2021. Services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Walker Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 9 at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay. He will lie in state Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Old Union Cemetery.
