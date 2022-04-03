SHEFFIELD — Richard Edward Agee Jr., 35, passed away March 29, 2022. There will be a graveside service held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Mt. View Baptist Church Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.

