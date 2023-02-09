TUSCUMBIA — Richard Alan Smith, Sr., 78, Tuscumbia, passed away from complications of kidney disease at NAMC on February 6, 2023. There will be a visitation on Thursday, February 9, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia.

