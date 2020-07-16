Florence — Richard Allen McAfee, 65, died July 13, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. McAfee was a native of Florence, AL, attended Florence City Schools and graduated from Auburn University.
“Ernie,” as he was affectionately known to his friends, was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall S. and Jeanne Whitworth McAfee.
Survivors include his daughter, Victoria Linzey (Jordon); granddaughter, Charlee Kate Linzey; sister, Elise Kiley (Sonny); brother, David McAfee (Stephanie); nieces, Jeanne Hamacher (Brian) and Jamie Kiley; numerous devoted and supportive friend.
