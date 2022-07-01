RUSSELLVILLE

Richard Anthony Davis, 42, died June 22, 2022. A memorial service will be held at a later date by the family. Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.