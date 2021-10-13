PELHAM — Richard B. Hubbard, 64, passed away October 9, 2021. A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 17, 2:00 p.m. at Florence First Assembly, 3610 Helton Drive, Florence, AL.

He is survived by his sister, Kathy Hubbard Barkett (Steven) and brother, Ronny Hubbard (Elise); and nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Betty Cox Hubbard; sister, Lisa Hubbard Yates.

He had a passion for music and photography and was a graduate of Muscle Shoals High School and the University of North Alabama.

You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com

