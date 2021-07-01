ST. JOSEPH, TENNESSEE

Richard Braxton Beasley, 76, died June 30, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date by the family. Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Richard was a retired auto worker for General Motors.

